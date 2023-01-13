Alice Campello, wife of former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, after giving birth to their fourth daughter, had had complications related to childbirth which led the doctors to decide to transfer her to intensive care, where she remained for a few days.

Now, Morata can finally breathe a sigh of relief: his wife is better and has finally been able to hug her again. The announcement arrived on Instagram through a video, posted last night. The images show Alice with little Bella, surrounded by the other three children Leonardo, Alessandro and Edoardo. “Thank you all for the beautiful messages, for all the flowers and for caring about me. Thanks to every single person at @clinicanavarra but especially to Dr Muñoz, Dr Chiva , Dr Vaquero, Dr Alonso and all the doctors and midwives (especially Maria Victoria and Raquel),” Alice wrote in the caption of the post.

“THANK YOU @alvaromorata you are the love of my life.. the best dad I could have chosen for my children and the greatest gift God could give me. I have no words for what you do every day for me and for all the love that you give me.. you make me feel at every second the center of your life and your priority. I love you,” she concluded.