Alice Campello Posts Video With Her Kids, Then Blocks Comments

Alice Campello continues to make people talk about her: the fashion blogger, in fact, has decided to block comments on her Instagram profile after receiving several criticisms following her latest post.

Alvaro Morata’s ex-wife, in fact, has published on her profile Instagram a video in which he plays with his children, whom he had with the AC Milan footballer.

However, several users began to comment on the post accusing the influencer of using the “Ferragni method”, that is, of appearing happy and carefree with her children despite the difficult moment she is experiencing, namely the separation from Alvaro Morata.

Hence Alice Campello’s decision to block comments on Instagram, effectively preventing followers from commenting on her posts, just like Chiara Ferragni did in the past.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata spoke about the end of his relationship with the influencer, saying he was “devastated” by the breakup with the woman he calls “the most important woman in my life”.

“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a very good relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” said the Spanish striker.