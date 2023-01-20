“Thanks to the people who donated blood I’m here and I can make this video”. These are the words of Alice Campello, wife of Alvaro Morata, on her social networks after she had complications during childbirth in recent weeks that led her to intensive care. “I never realized the importance of donating blood until what happened to me during childbirth,” she continued the influencer without going into detail.

“They are the typical things that you think will never happen to you and then when they happen to you you realize how important these gestures are – he said -. I swear the first thing I’ll do when I’m better is go donate blood and please do it because you don’t know how important it is. Lots of people I don’t even know saved my life.”

Then on the little girl she specified: “The baby is fine and beautiful, the brothers love her and I have already gone into the background. It’s very small and I’m very happy”.