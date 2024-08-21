Alice Campello Destroyed After Split From Alvaro Morata

After the announcement of the separation between Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata, the rumors about the couple continue: the latest, coming from Spain, describes the influencer as devastated by the end of her relationship.

The Spanish journalist Javier de Hoyos provided it during the program From the heart he said: “She burst into tears in the middle of the street in front of everyone. Many people could see her. One of her fans wanted to approach her to ask for a photo but in the end decided not to because she wouldn’t stop crying.”

Meanwhile, the footballer himself, in an interview, said he was “devastated” by the end of his relationship with the woman he called “the most important woman in my life”.

“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a very good relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” said the Spanish striker.

The footballer then reveals that the straw that broke the camel’s back was his move to Milan: “Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want another move.”