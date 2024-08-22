Alice Campello denies ex Morata: “It’s not true”

The end of the relationship between Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata now takes on the shape of a mystery between statements from one and denials from the other.

Recently, in fact, the AC Milan footballer in an interview with Javier de Hoyos for Spanish television From the hearthad declared: “Alice wanted to stay in Spain and did not want another move”.

The Spaniard also said he was “devastated” by the end of his relationship with the woman he called “the most important woman in my life.”

“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a great relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” added the Spanish striker.

Alice Campello, however, seems to deny the version provided by her ex. In a post on Instagram, in fact, the magazine Who reported Morata’s quote regarding the influencer’s desire not to move to Italy, but to stay in Spain.

However, among those who commented on the post there was also Alice Campello herself who wrote: “But it’s not true”. The weekly magazine was quick to respond, responding to the influencer as follows: “We reported the last interview given in Spain to the program From the heart.