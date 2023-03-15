The link between the young suitor and Men and Women may not have ended.

A few weeks ago the adventure of Frederick Nicotera to Men and Women. The boy made the choice by taking him out of the program Carola. A decision that obviously disappointed the other contender Alice and with her all her fans.

On social networks, many have expressed disappointment with Federico’s choice. “At first I respected Federico but, the way he seduced and abandoned poor Alice, I don’t like him anymore” – the comment of a fan.

“He had to choose much earlier so as not to make her suffer but he waited for confirmation of Carola’s feelings before doing so, now he laughs happily because she has admitted that she loves him, hypocrite”. It’s still: “He just dragged it out because he wasn’t sure if she was going to say YES!! Then to only used Alice to take time! This I find selfish because he has done things with Alice such as to deceive her and could very well have avoided !!! ”.

But among the many accusations there are also those who defend the new couple. “The one between Federico and Carola is a beautiful story that I hope will continue. From the beginning he took a piss for her, after her first outing he had already moved so much inside her and for a long time he cornered her to have proof of the fact that it was mutual” – wrote a fan.

The same Alice to stay in the studio and pursue a love she even lost her job. Here’s that same Maria DeFilippi he decided to rush to the girl’s rescue.

The rumors of the last few weeks are about to become reality. In fact apparently Alice will start working for Maria De Filippi’s staff behind the scenes of the program as an employee. This is not the first time that a former participant of Men and Women has worked behind the scenes of the program.