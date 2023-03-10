Is the message posted on social media addressed to the boy who didn’t choose it for Men and Women?

Frederick Nicotera he made his choice a Men and women and decided to take them out of the program to deepen their knowledge Carola. The girl does not inspire much confidence in fans of the program convinced that she is pretending to be her and is only interested in notoriety.

“Carola is pretending, she is primarily interested in visibility and popularity”- wrote a fan of the program on social media. “She is a child and she is interested in popularity. Between Carola and Federico it will last very little: there is great attraction between the two but they will not go beyond a month of attendance outside the TV studio ” – reads another comment.

Source: web

Whoever was left out was obviously Alice, Federico’s non-choice. The girl who obviously was hurt is back on social media. Alice posted a story recalling part of the song Ash of Lazza which is very successful.

This is the excerpt of the song that the girl shared with her fans: “I know that seeing me like this impresses you. I feel the last as a person. The last time I made a prediction it turned out that I gave up”. A sentence that points out how Alice was disappointed for not having been Federico’s choice who in the meantime enjoyed the first night with Carola.

The gossip expert Lorenzo Pugnaloni managed to find out what happened in the same hotel where the two were staying after the choice. “We know that after choosing a hotel, it came first Carola Carpanelliwith a huge bouquet of flowers in hand” – he told his fans.

He then went on to say: “And with a dreamy expression, then Federico Nicotera, also smiling. The couple subsequently retired to the chamber after champagne was brought to him. In short, a first night of love with all the trimmings for this couple that the majority of viewers have wanted together for a long time”.