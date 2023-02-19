Developer American McGee has posted the “Bible design” Of Alice: Asylum, the third installment of the Alice series, which is slowly taking shape. Also revealed the name of the development team: Virtuos, a little mentioned name, but well known among insiders for the support given to franchises such as Horizon by Guerrilla Games, Tomb Raider by Eidos, Call of Duty by Activision, the remake of Demon’s Souls and many others. Now only the support of Electronic Arts, which owns the rights to the franchise, is missing.

Alice: Madness Returns, the second installment in the series, dates back more than ten years. Electronic Arts never wanted to follow up on it, despite McGee’s efforts. So ours turned to crowd funding to try to carry it forward, opening a Patreon to finance the pre-production phase.

The result is a lengthy design document, filled with game information, artwork, and links to other documents, clearly outlining what Alice: Asylum is meant to be. You can download it for free from McGee’s Patreonor watch the video below to get a general idea.

At the end of the video is a request from McGee to Electronic Arts: “Let’s do the impossible together,” complete with the publisher’s logo.

Currently Electronic Arts is not involved in any way in the project. Let’s imagine that McGee is looking for both the publisher’s endorsement and money to create the game (as you know, developing video games today is not cheap at all). In short: without a favorable position from Electronic Arts, the efforts made so far could prove completely useless. Still, it can’t be said that McGee isn’t trying every possible way.