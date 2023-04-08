American McGee he tried with all his might, but Alice: Asylum it won’t be done. After reviewing it, Electronic Arts has effectively blocked the project, saying it is not interested in supporting it. She also didn’t want to sell the intellectual property to McGee, who therefore couldn’t find another publisher for the game. Disheartened by the situation, the former id Software has decided to retire from the video game industry once and for all.

Unfortunately without the support of Electronic Arts, which owns it intellectual propertythe Alice series died with the second installment, Alice: Madness Return.

McGee had already tried to convince Electronic Arts in the past, receiving a clear refusal. However, he hadn’t given up, continuing to work on the game project and coming to create a real Bible with lots of details, to show its solidity, as well as contracting with a development studio for the realization (Virtuos).

Unfortunately Electronic Arts has not been moved an inch by such dedication. After weeks of evaluation he decided that there is no market for Alice: Asylum and the return of the series. As previously reported, she also told the author that she is not interested in selling the intellectual property.

So McGee could do nothing but back out. If there is a third Alice in the future, he will not be a part of it. Now he will devote himself to his family and his Online shopwhich seems to be going very well, so much so that it has allowed him to settle an old debt contracted with John Carmack.