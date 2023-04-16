Alice: Asylum will not be done: Electronic Arts, which owns the rights to the series, has prevented such American McGee to make a new chapter. Within days of the announcement, the author held a Q&A session on Patreon for talk about what happened and to ask users to respect his choice to leave it all behind.

The developer wrote last week that he tried every possible avenue in order to get the green light for the development of Alice: Asylum, but rights belong to EA and therefore it is they who control the intellectual property: there is no way to circumvent this principle and McGee has had to surrender in the face of reality.

“I appreciate your concern and offers to help, but I have been preparing myself for this moment for quite some time,” he wrote. “That’s because I’ve known for a long time that Alice is not my property: As related as I am to this series, I’ve learned to distance myself from it emotionally.”

“I just want to reiterate that I understand how difficult this is for many of you. I feel your own pain and anger, and I understand that in situations like these we often ask ourselves what we can or could have done to change the outcome. admit it, but we will have to accept the fact that this decision and this situation are beyond our control.”

“We are not giving up any more than a person who is hit by a bus gives up. We did everything we could as a team and as a group of fans to convince Electronic Arts to make sure that the next chapter could see the light of day. EA has decided to kill the project and the possibility of any future for Alice. It’s their responsibility.”

“However, we too can make a decision, however difficult: to move on. It’s all we can do, and it’s often the most painful choice in situations like these, but we have to do it. So I ask you to join me in putting this behind us. If you want to stay where you are and keep fighting, that’s fine, it’s your decision and I respect that. However, I ask you to respect my choice in the same way.”