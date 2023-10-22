American McGee posted a video message to talk one last time about Alice: Asylum and suggest one possible solution compared to Electronic Arts’ refusal to produce the long-awaited sequel.

As you may recall, last April McGee discussed the cancellation of Alice: Asylum and his decision to abandon the project, leaving behind his life’s work but on which unfortunately he has no control.

The developer also explained in this new message that Alice’s intellectual property belongs to EA and that legally he doesn’t have the ability to make a game based on that imagery.

However, there is a possible workaround that will perhaps materialize within a few years and concerns theartificial intelligenceas well as the ability of this technology to create a video game starting from a series of accurate descriptions and materials.

That’s exactly what McGee and his collaborators put together, one DesignBible which not only tells the story of Alice: Asylum but also includes artwork for the characters, enemies, weapons that were supposed to be part of the game.