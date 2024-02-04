Not everyone knows that Amadeus, the artistic director of Sanremo, has two splendid children: who are Alice and José

In a few days the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival will start, led, for the fifth consecutive year, by Amadeus. Not everyone knows that the artistic director has two beautiful children, Alice and Josè, to whom he is very close. Let's get to know them better.

For the fifth consecutive edition, the Sanremo Festival will have the same host: Amadeus. The presenter from Ravenna has been able, in recent years, to give a new life at the Festival bringing young people closer to it and satisfying the most faithful.

At his side, to help and support him, an enormous and highly trained team of professionals and colleagues, just to name one Fiorello, but also his splendid familyhis wife Giovanna and his two splendid children.

Amadeus married twice. The first in 1993 with Marisa Di Martino. Their marriage then officially ended in 2007, not before the two had a daughter, Alice Vittoria, born in 1997.

Alice is 27 years old today, she doesn't like putting herself in the spotlight and 'exploiting' her father's name to achieve success in the field she loves most and is most passionate about: fashion. The young woman is indeed graduated in Fashion Business at Marangoni University in Milan and never spares showing off her extremely glamorous look on her social channels. On her Instagram account she has over 13 thousand followers.

The host's other son is called José and was born in January 2009 from the love between his father and mother, Giovanna Civitillo. It owes its name to José Mourinho, legend of Inter, a club of which his father is a huge fan. Being smaller than his sister Alice, José is practically always next to his mother and the two, together, follow Amadeus step by step in all the projects it carries out. Including, obviously, Sanremo. This year too, they will almost certainly sit next to each other in the front row of the Ariston.