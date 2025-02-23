The first act of the Olympic Week at the Real Club Náutico de Alicante With the participation of classes ILCA 4 AND WINGFOIL He ended this Sunday with absolute victories by Blanca Ferrando (RCN Valencia) in Ilca 4 and Leya Seguí (CN Port Pollença) in Wingfoil.

In the ILCA 4 class with 50 participants Blanca Ferrando led the general from beginning to endalways followed by Mateo Carbonell (CN Jávea), which would finally take the triumph in the male category. Duaded to points after the first day, in the second Ferrando managed to unmarked minimally, so that everything would be at the expense of this last day in which Ferrando made 4-4-5, while Carbonell was more irregular with a 7-1- 9 that did not serve him to be able to cut and would end two points of Ferrando. Already far from the first two, the third place went to the local regatist Eugenio Ribelles (RCR Alicante), which went from less to more and closing the championship with its best partials, 3-2-6.

By categories the female podium was formed by Blanca Ferrando, first; María Fenoll (CN Santa Pola), Second and María Stapinska (RCN Valencia), third. The male podium went to Carbonell, first; Ribelles, Segundo and Javier Bellver (RCN Valencia), third. In Sub16 Liam Woods (RCN Valencia) and Stapinska herself were the winners.

The Wingfoil class only competed for two days and after the blank day of Saturday, due to the little intensity of the wind, this Sunday finally two tests could be given in which The champion of Spain, Leyla Seguí, won with authority Demonstrating his potential, followed by his clubmate, Adrià Rabassa (CN Port Pollença), which would end up tied 9 points with Dino Loiacono (RCN Palma), which would be third. In the female category, Victoria de Seguí, accompanied on the podium by her clubmates Neus Pericas and Valentina Cifré.









Absolute podium of the Wingfoil class with Leyla I followed at the top



David Bañuls





The last day of this first weekend of Olympic Week in Alicante was marked by a North-North Unstable Wind Due to the mountains, which raised this blowing between the 8 and 12 knots, being able to play three tests the ILCA 4 and two the Wingfoil.

Miguel López Barbero, president of the RCR Alicante; Accompanied by the vice-president of the Sail Federation of the Valencian Community, Rafel Chirivella, and Sofía Clar and Antonio Ramón Borja, vocals of Vela del Rcra.

The next weekend, from February 28 to March 2, the second act of the Valencian Community Olympic Week will be held with the entry at class 420.