He Real Regatas Club of Alicante will host from February 28 to March 2 the Last event of the Valencian Community Olympic Week in its ‘La Cantera’ facilities. This Thursday will be the registration day and from Friday to Sunday the competition will be held with a maximum of nine scheduled tests.

A total of 40 crews They will participate in the Olympic Week of 420. The participants in addition to the Valencian Community come from Andalusia, Asturias, Baleares, Canarias, Cantabria, Cataluña, Galicia and the Basque Country, in addition to a Polish crew.

The Real Club de Regatas de Alicante is a reference in class 420 contributing three crews such as Joaquín Valero and Alejandro

Rodríguez, Miguel and Jesús Campos and Ignacio and Carolina Sánchez. There will also be the current champions of the Nautical Week of Alicante, the Valencians Nando Puig and Kevin Lenis (RCN Valencia), which start in the favorite group.









Among other participating crews, the presence of the Andalusian canary of Gustavo del Castillo and Leo Zabell (RCN Gran Canaria/CNM Benalmádena), the Canary-Balear de Miguel Méndez and Diego Coronado (RCN Gran Canaria/Can Pasteilla); The Catalans Maria Blanco and Alex Camps (CN El Balís) -terceros in La Palamós Christmas Race 2024-, Pepe García and Oriol Costabella (RCN Barcelona) and the Galicians Luis Wizner and Celia de la Fuente (RCN Vigo), among others.

The tests will begin this Friday from 12 noon and for Saturday and Sunday from 11 am.