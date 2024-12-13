Seville, capital, gains population without losing sight of Zaragoza, 500 residents away from being the fourth most populated city in all of Spain The Seville province is relegated to fifth national position, behind Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Alicante

12/13/2024



Updated at 07:57h.





The Official State Gazette (BOE) made public this Thursday the latest review of the municipal register, dated January 1, 2024, whose data leaves different readings in Seville key, where on the one hand you can see how the province…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only