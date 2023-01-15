The race

The protagonist of the opening day of The Ocean Race in Alicante, in his own way, was Tommaso Cassissa, Genoese content creator and actor, loved by young people on social media with one million three hundred thousand followers on Instagram. He accepted to be the “Leg Jumper” of Team Genova. A tradition of The Ocean Race that requires each boat to have a character on board for the start who, immediately after the start, dives into the sea. Team Genova has “ boarded” Tommaso and his angel dive was applauded by the whole crew and went viral on social media. “It was a great emotion – Cassissa smiles – even if I assure you the water is pretty cold. Living the preparations for the The crew and going on board with them for the parade was beautiful. I found a young and very passionate crew. It’s great to see such a beautiful boat competing under our flag of Genoa. I’m proud to have been able to contribute to make this wonderful adventure known also among the many young people who follow me. I will also be there for the Grand Finale and I will be cheering for Team Genova in these months!”.



