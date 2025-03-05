Alicante spring trails: these are the six itineraries to travel in 2025

With the arrival of spring, the city of Alicante becomes a perfect destination for nature and hiking lovers. Both its good weather and its landscapes make this station ideal to travel each of its corners. This 2025 returns the initiative ‘Spring Trails’ of the Network of Urban Paths with a new edition where six itineraries have been selected to travel outdoors and enjoy the natural heritage of the municipality.

Organized by the Department of Environment of the City of Alicante, this proposal for free guided routes aims to promote sustainable tourism and direct contact with the environment. Participants have the opportunity through these tours of discovering the most emblematic places in the area such as Serra Grossa, Cabo de la Huerta or the Sierra de San Julián.

The success of the previous editions has made ‘Spring Trails’ one of the most anticipated activities of the year for both residents and visitors. In addition, the routes are not a simple excursion, but combine local history, environmental education and sport. Each itinerary has different difficulty options for anyone to enjoy Alicante’s natural space.

Programming of the ‘Spring Trails’ 2025





Spring 2025 trails in Alicante offers six free hiking routes aimed at all audiences to enjoy the natural spaces of the city. The scheduled itineraries are:

WHYT – SIERRA DE LOS COLMENARES. The program begins on March 16 with this itinerary, starting from the football field ‘La Cigüeña’ in San Gabriel at 10:00 a.m. It is a tour that crosses the place of El B.T until the Los Colmenares path reaches, offering unique views of Els Reiets, Fontcalent and the film complex of the City of Light. It is a route of about nine kilometers back and forth with some sections of slope. Mount Benacantil – La Ereta. It takes place on March 30 at 11:00 a.m., with the starting point at the Environmental Education Center (CEAM) of Benacantil. It is a circular route of just under four kilometers with some stages with stairs, allowing both the panoramic views of Alicante Bay and its urban center to enjoy. The Tossal. It begins on April 13 at 11:00 hours from the confluence of the streets Jaume Mas I Porcel and sculptor Bañuls. It is a circular route of about three kilometers with some stretches of stairs. Participants can enjoy the panoramic views and history offered by this route. Singular walks and trees in the traditional center of Alicante. This route is held on April 27, also at 11:00 a.m., from the Ramiro Paseíto. It is a route of about three kilometers where participants can enjoy the natural heritage of the city. Mount Organ. This tour takes place on May 10 at 6:00 p.m. and the meeting point is Saffran Street, behind the provincial home. The route enters a natural space loaded with pine forests and thickets of the Mediterranean being, this mountain, an example of environmental recovery. Sierra de San Julián – La Serra Grossa. The program ends with this route on May 24 at 6:00 p.m., starting from Obispo Victorio Oliver Domingo. It is an itinerary of about five kilometers by a mountainous formation that is in front of the sea in the northern access of Alicante. It is a mountain range that exceeds 80 hectares and with a perimeter of about five kilometers, being an urban forest park.

Registration and schedules

To participate in hiking routes it is necessary to register previously and receive confirmation from the organization of the program. Participation is completely free and has a limited places of 50 per route. To register you must download and complete the Registration form Available on the official website of the event, and send it by email to [email protected]. If you cannot download or complete the form, all the necessary information can be sent by mail. The deadlines to register vary according to the route, and it is recommended to register as soon as inscriptions are opened, since the places usually run out quickly.

The registration deadlines of each hiking route are:

Path the why – Sierra de los Colmenares: from 10:00 a.m. on March 3 to cover the quota of places available, or until 2:00 p.m. on March 13.

Mount Benacantil Sender – La Ereta: From 10:00 a.m. on March 17 to cover the quota of available places, or until 2:00 p.m. on March 27.

Path El Tossal: From 10:00 a.m. on March 31 to cover the quota of available squares, or until 2:00 p.m. on April 10.

Singular walks and trees in the traditional center of Alicante: from 10:00 a.m. on April 14 to cover the quota of available places, or until 2:00 p.m. on April 24.

Monte Organgia path: starting at 10:00 on April 28 to cover the quota of available squares, or until 2:00 p.m. on May 8.

Sierra de San Julián Path – La Serra Grossa: from 10:00 a.m. on May 12 to cover the quota of places available, or until 2:00 p.m. on May 22.

Program recommendations





Each hiking route has a specific starting and meeting time, it is recommended to reach at least 15 minutes in advance to guarantee punctuality and organization. Another recommendations is to wear suitable clothes and footwear for hiking, without forgetting to wear enough water and sun protection, especially in the hottest days. In addition, the meeting points are accessible by public transport, the bus stops and tram ups are detailed in the programming of each itinerary on the website of the event.