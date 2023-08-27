The German athlete against the Norwegian attacker in the 400 meters: the words to the microphones of the Scandinavian media Dagbladet
Alica Schmidt challenges Erling Haaland. The German athlete, dubbed the “world’s sexiest sprinter” at home, spoke about the Norwegian striker, who hit 22.5mph, in Dagbladet.
“Beating Haaland on the run? I think so, on the 400m. On the 200m it would be more difficult. I would be happy if the race took place. When? I don’t know, I have to ask him. But I’m always ready. Haaland, if you’re ready to run, I’d be happy. Let’s see who’s faster!”.
August 27 – 12:46
