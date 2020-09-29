Producer Bari Alibasov, who filed an application for divorce with Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina, dropped the claim, reports StarHit.

The producer’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin noted that at the moment the couple resumed communication.

Earlier, Alibasov himself spoke about the beginning of the divorce proceedings with the actress. He noted that he intends to immediately divorce his wife, as “disgrace” is happening in the family, and also added that the friendly relations that were between them after they met could not be preserved.

Note that Fedoseeva-Shukshina also filed a lawsuit against her husband in order to invalidate two transactions: the donation of an apartment to the producer and the re-registration of this property to Alibasov’s assistant Sergei Motsar. It was reported that we are talking about an apartment in New Moscow worth ten million rubles.

Recall that Fedoseeva-Shukshina and Alibasov got married in November 2018.