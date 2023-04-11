By Josh Horwitz and Josh Ye

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Alibaba on Tuesday unveiled its generative artificial intelligence model and said the technology would be integrated into all of the company’s apps in the near future.

In a taped demonstration, the broad-speaking model named Tongyi Qianwen, which means “truth of a thousand questions,” drafted invitation letters, planned travel itineraries and advised shoppers on types of makeup they could buy.

Tongyi Qianwen will initially be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba’s corporate messaging app, and can be used to summarize meeting minutes, compose emails and draft business proposals, as well as be added to the Tmall Genie voice assistant.

The technology “will bring huge changes to the way we produce, work and live our lives,” Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in a live stream.

The Chinese giant’s cloud computing unit plans to open up the Tongyi Qianwen to customers so they can build their own custom models.

The launch, which came on the heels of SenseTime’s announcement of a raft of new AI products this week, was quickly followed by the Chinese government’s publication of proposed rules describing how generative AI services should be managed.

The draft rules published by the Cyberspace Administration of China and open to the public until May 10, say the country supports innovation and popularization of technology, but the content generated must adhere to “core socialist values” as well as the laws of data security and protection of personal information. The rules provide for fines and criminal investigation in case of violation of the rules.