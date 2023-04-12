Alibaba you have surely already heard of it, it is a huge Chinese multinational company famous all over the world and which includes several companies active in the electronic and technological sector. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about sales or products, but about a new one artificial intelligence presented by the colossus!

Alibaba: the new AI of the Chinese giant arrives!

Now with ChatGPT the world of artificial intelligence has certainly taken a huge step forward and is moving at an impressive speed. We are indeed entering a new era in the technological world and there are many ambitious companies looking to keep pace with innovation.

Among these we also find Alibaba, the Chinese giant that has decided to present its LLM called Tongyi Qianwen, a chatbot that works very similar to that of ChatGPT and works in both Chinese and English. This new LLM will also be made available to customers and developers in order to create customized versions for every type of need. Below we leave you the press release:

“We are in a technology breakthrough driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and enterprises across industries have begun to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game”

In short, are we facing a new worthy competitor to the much talked about and loved OpenAI chatbot? We will certainly keep you updated on all the news and future feedback on the matter!