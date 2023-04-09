After the announcement of the appeal, shares of the group rose up to 2.5% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

the group of companies alibaba is inviting companies to test the company’s new AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool, which should compete with the ChatGPTfrom the US company Open AI.

The generative language technology will be called Tongyi Qianwen, which can be translated from Chinese as “The Truth of 1,000 Questions”. At the moment, the website Alibaba Cloud hosting service is only available in Chinese.

The group’s shares rose on Thursday (6.Apr.2023) up to 2.5% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the release of a report that said Alibaba planned to launch an AI tool of its own in April.