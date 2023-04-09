After the announcement of the appeal, shares of the group rose up to 2.5% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
the group of companies alibaba is inviting companies to test the company’s new AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool, which should compete with the ChatGPTfrom the US company Open AI.
The generative language technology will be called Tongyi Qianwen, which can be translated from Chinese as “The Truth of 1,000 Questions”. At the moment, the website Alibaba Cloud hosting service is only available in Chinese.
The group’s shares rose on Thursday (6.Apr.2023) up to 2.5% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the release of a report that said Alibaba planned to launch an AI tool of its own in April.
In addition to the Chinese group, other companies also intend to enter the technological race to compete with ChatGPT. Google announced in February the launch of Bard, a conversation robot (chatbot) which operates through artificial intelligence.
Like the rival ChatGPT, the feature seeks to offer the user a simple way to chat and get answers. Based on information from the internet to provide answers, the chatbot will be integrated into the company’s search engine.
