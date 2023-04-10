Recently, large technology companies are racing to issue platforms similar to the “Chat GBT” chatbot, which was launched by “OpenAI” before the end of last year and attracted millions of users in a few weeks.

– The new robot from “Alibaba” is called “Tongyi Qianwen”.

The South China Morning Post revealed that the Chinese e-commerce giant opened its new platform, “Tongyi Qianwen”, several days ago to the business sector and technology developers for testing before its official launch.

– The cloud computing company of the Chinese group, “Alibaba Cloud”, announced on Friday through its official account on the “WeChat” application about the new artificial intelligence platform, and also opened a “chat bot” to conduct a beta test by invitation only for corporate customers.

– “Alibaba” said that the new platform is a major driver for creating ideas, in addition to increasing productivity, and it also considers it an effective way to answer user questions based on the huge linguistic model “AliceMind”, which the company revealed for the first time last September.

The “Alice Mind” model was developed by the “Damo” research academy, affiliated with the “Alibaba” company, which it described as an all-in-one model, as it interacts with text inputs, images, video clips, and audio, and was included in the services And several applications for customers of the Chinese company.

It is noteworthy that “Alibaba” is not the only Chinese company working in the field of artificial intelligence, as the “Baidu” company also launched its “Ernie Bot” platform.

Chinese companies are not the only ones interested in issuing competing platforms for “GBT Chat”, whose success prompted many competing technology companies to accelerate innovations in artificial intelligence, especially “Google”, which launched a “cold” robot, and other companies are also rushing to catch up. knees.