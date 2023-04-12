BeijingChinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd unveiled its big AI-powered language model, Tongyi Qianwen, joining the chatbot competition with a potential rival to ChatGPT, Chinese press reported Wednesday. Beijing.

“We are at a pivotal moment in technology driven by Artificial Intelligence Generative (IAG) and cloud computing, and businesses in all sectors have begun to embrace intelligent transformation to stay on top,” the report says. from the English-language newspaper China Daily, citing Zhang Yong, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Alibaba began researching large language models in 2019. The new product will initially be put to work on DingTalk, the company’s workplace messaging app, tasked with summarizing meeting notes, composing poems, writing emails, and make drafts of business proposals, according to the article.

Other leading Chinese tech companies including Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase have also jumped on the AI ​​chatbot bandwagon.

Alibaba’s announcement came a day after China’s AI pioneer SenseTime released its latest set of large AI language models, which is called “SenseNova” and features various abilities, including computer vision, natural language processing and AI-generated content, according to the newspaper.

With information from Xinhua.

