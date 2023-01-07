Chinese billionaire Jack Ma relinquishes control of financial giant Ant Group. This was announced today by the group that will change its shareholding structure so that its founder no longer has control of the fintech giant. “No shareholder, alone or with any other party, will have control of Ant Group,” he said.

Chinese regulators blocked the fintech group’s planned IPO in 2020 and have been reining in the booming tech sector ever since. The IPO was supposed to be the largest in the world at $35 billion and collapsed at the last minute. Since then, the 58-year-old multi-billionaire founder of Alibaba has largely retreated from the public eye: According to press reports he lived the longest in Japan last year and was spotted by chance in Thailand last week. .