Not even a popular character like Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, gets rid of the ‘disappearances’ that frequently shake China. Shooting all the speculations He has not been seen in public since last October 24 he criticized the country’s stagnant financial system and ask its regulators for more innovation at a conference in Shanghai, which was attended by Vice President Wang Qishan.

Shortly after, on November 3, these same authorities They suspended the IPO of Grupo Ant, the financial arm of Alibaba, which was going to be the largest of the year with a valuation of 37,000 million dollars (30,250 million euros). And, as a Christmas present, on December 24 they opened an investigation into Alibaba for monopoly. An irony in a regime where the Communist Party, to which Ma himself belongs, holds absolute power.

In these more than two months Jack Ma has been swallowed by the earth, their social networks have been muted and he has even missed a television program where he was a judge. Due to your business setbacks, Alibaba shares have fallen as much as 19% and Ma’s fortune has dwindled by 10 billion dollars (8,170 million euros). Although he is still one of the richest men in China with 50,000 million dollars (40,800 million euros), at 56 years old he will have discovered that money does bring happiness, but not freedom.

Born in the pleasant city of Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, Jack Ma has enriched himself under the protection of the unstoppable economic growth of the Asian giant, but he is not the typical tycoon to use. Restless in nature, in his youth he haunted foreigners who visited his city, a famous tourist destination thanks to its beautiful West Lake, to learn English. Despite all this, he failed the Chinese Selectivity twice before entering Hangzhou Normal University, where he graduated as a teacher of English.

First contact with the internet



According to his official biography, his first contact with the internet was in 1995 when he visited a friend in the United States. On his computer he typed ‘beer’ and was surprised to find no link in Mandarin. Sensing that the future was there, on his return to China he borrowed money from his sister and set up a yellow pages portal with 7,000 yuan (about 600 euros at that time) that was unsuccessful.

After passing through the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, where he met the co-founder of Yahoo, Jerry Yang, on one of his visits to Beijing, Ma created Alibaba in 1999. Although the world was stunned when the dot-com bubble burst on Wall Street, he and his 17 other partners raised a capital of $ 60,000 (52,000 euros), a fortune at the time in China. To immortalize the founding moment, which took place in their Hangzhou apartment, they even recorded a video with their ‘humble’ intentions: to last at least 102 years to be perpetuated in three centuries. Since then, Jack Ma has been a visionary in building one of the largest internet sales companies, which has 100,000 employees.

Rocker dress, leather jacket and sunglasses included, before many of them he sang at the massive annual Alibaba parties until He retired from the presidency in 2019 to pursue philanthropy. That did not stop him, however, from proposing a 12-hour workday six days a week. Outgoing, he even jokes that he looks like ‘ET’, but his private life was already discreet even before he ‘disappeared’ for his criticism of the regime.