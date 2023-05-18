The Chinese company’s revenue was US$ 30.3 billion and the sector with the highest revenue was international e-commerce

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba reported net profit of 23.5 million yuan (equivalent to US$3.42 billion) in the fourth fiscal quarter, which ended March 31, 2023. 16.2 billion yuan registered in the same period of 2022.

The company’s revenue for the first 3 months of 2023 was US$30.3 billion (equivalent to 208.2 billion yuan). It was an increase of 2% compared to the 204.05 billion yuan in revenue in the same period of 2022. The information was released on this Thursday (May 18, 2023). Here’s the full (1 MB, in English).

In the report, the Chinese company highlighted that the sector with the highest revenue was international e-commerce – representing 29% of quarterly revenue (12.5 billion yuan). Performance in the group’s other initiatives offset the 3% drop in e-commerce revenues within China.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, Alibaba posted a net profit of 72.5 billion yuan (US$10.5 billion). This represents a growth of 17% compared to the year 2022.

This is the 1st full fiscal quarter since the reopening of China, after the country announced the end of “covid zero” policy.