China’s richest man Sumar and Alibaba Group owner Jack Ma have been reported missing for the last two months. Jack Ma has not appeared in any public show for the last two months. According to media reports, Jack Ma criticized China’s financial regulators and public sector banks speech in October last year. Following this criticism, he also had a dispute with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has not been seen since this dispute for almost two months.

At the same time, the Chinese government is investigating the Alibaba Group for misusing monopoly. Alibaba said that they have also been sent a notice to the Ant Group through SAMR. This was a major setback for Jack-Ma’s ecommerce company Alibaba.com and Fintech Empire.

Not only this, in November last year, Chinese authorities had suspended their $ 37 billion IPO of Ant Group, giving a big blow to Jack. According to the media report, after this action, Jack Ma was asked not to leave China until the ongoing investigation against Alibaba Group is completed.

Jack Ma has also not appeared in his TV show ‘Business Hero of Africa’ created by Jack Ma. His place in the program has been sent to someone else. On not appearing in the TV show, a spokesman for Alibaba said that he did not join the TV show due to a dispute over the schedule.