Alibaba Cloud officially announced his arrival in Mexico and has launched his first region of cloud in Querétaro. With this expansion, the Chinese giant adds 87 availability zones in 29 regions globally.

“The opening of our region in Mexico reaffirms our long -term commitment to this dynamic market,” he said Selina Yuan, International Business President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Not only do we bring cutting -edge technology to support local businesses, but we are also building an inclusive and vibrant ecosystem along with our partners, developers and customers to promote innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth in Latin America.”

“Mexico City is the technological, financial, economic, investment and innovation motor in the world, we are a reference in process digitalization. With the arrival of Alibaba Cloud we approach the consolidation of a Vanguardia Digital Metropolis, which is increasingly providing advanced tools for startups, entrepreneurs and companies in strategic sectors, ”he said Manola Zabalza, Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City.

Innovation with resilient cloud infrastructure

The Mexico region offers a complete set of cloud products, which include elastic computing, storage, networks, containers and security services, all under ISO and CSA certifications. Designed to meet the demands of the electronic commerce, logistics, financial technology and telecommunications sectors of Mexico, the new cloud region guarantees low latency and greater sovereignty of data in the provision of services.

In addition, Alibaba Cloud provides high performance and accessible cost solutions, with competitive price models, payment schemes and custom options to help companies with all sizes to optimize costs while expanding their operations efficiently.

Key investment in the digital future of Mexico

In addition to the aforementioned launch and as part of its long -term commitment to the Mexican market, Alibaba Cloud will implement various initiatives to strengthen the local digital ecosystem. These include training programs in alliance with educational universities and institutions, in order to prepare the next generation of professionals with essential skills in cloud and artificial intelligence.

Likewise, the company will launch programs to support SMEs and developers, facilitating the adoption of cloud technology to optimize operations and promote innovation. Linking activities will also be promoted with the technological community, such as Hackatonestechnology workshops and innovation challenges, with the aim of inspiring students and startups to take advantage of cloud tools and artificial intelligence solutions to solve real world challenges.

“Thanks to the Alibaba Cloud global network, Mexican companies will have access to new markets, particularly Asian. With our knowledge of the sector and specialized support, we will help local companies expand their international presence ”he added Yuan.

Creation of a local ecosystem with partners and customers

The first Alibaba Group customer service center in the country was established in Mexico City, in 2022. Since then, Alibaba Cloud has collaborated and carried out associations with outstanding local businesses such as soft180, Contpaqi, Coonectate, UST, Sobot, Viko , Yuntek, Whale Cloud, Vde Suite and Dexmi; These alliances allow to offer personalized services and specific solutions, which has allowed to create a dynamic ecosystem and boost innovation through greater growth opportunities. ​

Contpaqiprovider of business management software in Mexico, collaborates with Alibaba Cloud to offer cloud -based solutions such as accounting tools, billing, issuance of digital tax receipts and inventories. This alliance aims to facilitate the access of Mexican SMEs to vanguard technological tools safely and efficiently.