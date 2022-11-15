After training, Toni Nadal talks in the lobby of the Circolo della Stampa Sporting in Turin about the growth of a player who, it was said, was taking on the face of Poulidor, the mythical second in cycling. Until February, when he lifted the first of the four titles that he has won this season, Felix Auger-Aliassime – quoted this Tuesday on the second day of the Masters Cup with Rafael Nadal, at 2:00 p.m.; Movistar– had lost the eight finals that he had played until then.

“Before he was a player who had very good shots, but there was a certain lack of control in the game. He was capable of hitting her very well, but afterwards… I sometimes told him: ‘when I look at you, I don’t know if you’re going to throw it inside her, outside or to the moon…’. Now he has stabilized a little more. He has gained peace of mind. He has taken more control of the ball ”, explains the coach; “Yesterday [por el domingo] we lost, for example, but because the other [Casper Ruud] played better; Now you don’t see Felix make a mess of you ever. He plays you, which is what the real good guys do. He still has some dispersion moment, but I think the level has gone up.”

More information

The technician argues and the dissertation is accompanied by the facts. Aliassime has been, together with the Danish Holger Rune, the best in this final stretch of the season that professionals often choke on so much, already with their tongues hanging out due to wear and tear and demanded by the dizzying record that combines hard court and ceiling. Under these parameters, the Canadian is the one who has won the most trophies – Florence, Antwerp and Basel, which join the one obtained in February in Rotterdam – and the second with the best percentage of victories (83.3%), slightly behind the Nordic (84%); the emerging Rune sang bingo in Stockholm and the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000.

His performance dates back to 1997, when a player last managed to win at least four tournaments. indoors. Then Pete Sampras was the winner, with the American and the German Boris Becker (1992) in the lead with five awards.

“Polite” and “very nice people”

Aliassime, a talent who made his first appearance three years ago, when he reached the final in Miami just after coming of age, is beginning to gain a competitive dimension and has added greater stability to his spectacular strokes. Little by little he has been correcting that debt and now he awaits with attention the definitive explosion of it, which seems sooner rather than later. Instructed by Frédéric Fontang, since April of last year he has also been advised by Toni Nadal, who describes an “educated” and self-sacrificing disciple, “very good people”. This season, the Canadian has already beaten Novak Djokovic (Laver Cup) and Carlos Alcaraz (Davis and Basel), and also raised a full-fledged trap against Nadal at Roland Garros, then forced the Majorcan to five sets and 4h 20m of fray .

Now, at 22 years old and number six in the world, he is fighting for the first time in the Masters and has the opportunity to sentence Nadal in the tournament. One and the other yielded in the premiere on Sunday, before Ruud he and Taylor Fritz the Balearic, and at noon they tackle a terminal duel. The American will do it with great arguments and a sack of aces (866) in the annual record, second only to gunboat John Isner (895).

Aliassime hits the ball forehand. MARCO BERTORELLO (AFP)

“I’m not full time [a tiempo completo] with him, but I give him my opinion. I like clear things, and I usually tell him what to do; afterwards, it’s up to him to do it, because it’s his job… But he knows how to listen”, appreciates Toni Nadal, who illustrates:“ After the defeat in Barcelona [mayo], where he played quite badly, I talked to him, and when I finished he thanked me. He told me that he was right. And that day I said to myself: ‘this guy listens’. Later, in New York, I told him that with that setback he cannot aspire to be top-5 because he fails too much, and that I had to train him. And since then he has had a few very good months”.

Aliassime is noted and this Tuesday will appear as a major stumbling block for Nadal, who was measured for the first time in 2019, on the Madrid arena; double 6-3 against him that day. History has it that the 36-year-old 22-major champion only made it to the Masters semi-finals after losing the opener on one occasion. It was in 2006, after losing against James Blake in Shanghai, and then recovering against Tommy Robredo and Nikolai Davydenko. Later, he was fired after failing debuts in 2009 (Robin Soderling), 2017 (David Goffin) and 2019 (Alexander Zverev).

The will to improve

“Rafael went to subtract too far behind. Although he did well at first, then he fell behind too long and the other played too comfortably. He hit him very well from all sides, but Rafael gave him too much initiative. To do what he does, you have to be a little better physically and get to the ball earlier, so that the impact is better; if not, you are losing here and there…”, specifies the trainer, who unlike in May, when he decided not to sit on the Canadian’s bench in Paris, will be in the box this time.

“What I am not going to do is celebrate any point. I’m not going to say who I want to win; if one or the other wins, it won’t be a tragedy…”, he prolongs before reflecting on the generational transition that is consolidating, in which Aliassime aims to be one of the undisputed protagonists. “Alcaraz is great, Rune is also a good player and Felix or Sinner the same, like Zverev”, he recites, while insisting on the desire to improve; “She talked to him and told him, where is the difference between Rafael or Djokovic and you? In that they win when they play poorly, you know they are going to be there all the time. To you, I told him, it’s hard for you to win when you play badly, that’s the big difference. They fight to see if there is a last chance and squeeze it.”

THIS IS HOW THE MASTERS CUP GOES BC | Turin Format.

Two groups with four members each. The best two will enter the semifinals, in which the first of the Green Group will be measured against the second of the Red and vice versa. Results and program.

Monday 14: Rublev, 6-7(7), 6-3 and 7-6(7); Djokovic, 6-4 and 7-6 (4) to Tsitsipas. Nadal-Aliassime (14.00) and Ruud-Fritz (21.00). Groups.

Green: 1.- Fritz (1 point, two sets to love). 2.- Ruud (1 and 2-0). Aliassime (0 and 0-2) and Nadal (0 and 0-2).

Red: 1.- Djokovic, (1 and 2-0). 2.- Rublev (1 and 2-1). 3.- Medvedev (0 and 1-2). 4.- Tsitsipas (0 and 0-2). Calendar.

Semifinals: Saturday 19, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Final: Sunday 20, at 7:00 p.m.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.