The same day that the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, was assassinated, Last Wednesday, August 9, the authorities of the neighboring country captured six Colombians, whom they accused of participating in the assassination.

Andrés Manuel Mosquera, Adey Fernando García, Camilo Andrés Romero, Jules Osmin Castaño Alzate, Jhon Gregore Rodríguez and José Neider López, alias Hito are the six Colombian men captured.

As reported Snail News, alias Hito, 19 years old and a native of Cali, Valle del Cauca, is the gunman who pulled the trigger three times towards the head of the 59-year-old candidate and took his life.

“The National Police already has the first captures of the alleged perpetrators of this execrable act and will use all its operational and investigative capacity in order to clarify the motive for this crime and the masterminds. Based on the preliminary information gathered, it was confirmed that those apprehended belong to organized crime groups,” reported the Minister of the Interior of the neighboring country, Juan Zapata.

Local media from the neighboring country, citing sources from the authorities, indicated that López had been arrested in Ecuador on June 17 for the crime of illegally carrying weapons. However, he was released days later and returned to the capital of Valle del Cauca.

In Cali, specifically in the Potrero Grande neighborhood and other sectors, alias ‘Hito’ would have recruited the other mercenaries to presumably participate in the assassination of the Construye party candidate. However, this fact has not been clarified by the Ecuadorian authorities.

EL TIEMPO reported that judicial records identify José Neider López residing in Cali, and would be the hitman who died, after being wounded in the crossfire during the attack.

A judge, last Thursday, preventively sent to jail the six Colombians who had been detained by the Police on suspicion of being the material authors of the murder of the presidential candidate, who was shot at the exit of a rally on Wednesday in Quito.

A video of the capture of one of the alleged murderers of the candidate circulates on social networks.

In the clip you can see when a yin man and a white jacket is beaten by a policeman, on an avenue. The man was hit by at least one shot and fell on a public road. At that moment, a uniformed man pounces on him and begins to kick him.

Villavicencio Party has already chosen a candidate

This Saturday, the Construye party decided that Andrea González, who was the formula for the vice presidency of Fernando Villavicencio, assumes its flags in the face of the elections on August 20.

González will face Luisa González, who is close to Correa and who leads a survey by the firm Cedatos, with 26.6%, the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez and former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner and four other candidates.

