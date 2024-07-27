🚨DEPORTIVO CALI 1-0 ALLIANCE FC ⚽ Fredy Montero scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute. 🏟️ Cali Sports Stadium

🗓️ Colombian League 2024 (2)-Date 2 pic.twitter.com/2F1Bn56EQL — ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) July 23, 2024

Atlético Nacional won 1-2 over Millonarios, placing itself as leader of the Clausura and ninth in the annual table, 10 points away from the Copa Sudamericana qualification spot. pic.twitter.com/2yiOOP8YfI — Oscar Garcia (@OscarGarcia1306) July 25, 2024

One of the frequently asked questions had to do with the referee’s performance. Jhonatan Ortizwho did not have a good performance and was criticized by both the local and visiting bench, where those from the sugar club claimed an alleged handball Leonardo Saldana which they asked for as a penalty, while on the Alianza side they claimed a contact of the ball on the elbow of Onel Acosta.

“Indeed, I went to talk to the referee because they lose between two or three minutes reviewing the last play, so I told him that if they are losing two or three minutes, he should replace them because there was still one minute left to play and if they spend it doing reviews, I think that should be replaced.”the helmsman indicated.

Finally, the coach added that his team played an outstanding match, but unfortunately they are still missing the final touch to send the ball into the back of the net, a situation that has left them with a scoreless record in the first two league games.

⚽🔥Statements by Hernán Torres and Hubert Bodhert, coaches of Cali and Alianza, respectively, on what was the triumph of the ‘Azucarero’ team. pic.twitter.com/Ic284TQCQf — Win Sports (@WinSportsTV) July 23, 2024

We work in the best way to face everything that is coming⚽#AlianzaFcTogetherWeWillBeLegends🔵⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/9TBjQdoL5c — Alianza FC (@AlianzaFc_ofic) July 24, 2024

“It wasn’t easy to be losing after nine minutes, a sending off after 19′ and having to rethink the game. What happened was in line with what we thought. The only one we had left was 1-4-4-1, but we had to try to do it with the players we had on the pitch to make just one change. I think that (Leo) Castro on the right and (John) Cordoba On the left they kept their two full-backs. They had superiority inside. We tried to bring out a midfielder like (Jovani) Welchbut we also wanted to have the mindset that with (David Silva and (Felix) Charrupi We were going to have control. We took a risk and the risk paid off because we did something very difficult, which was to tie the game. Then we lost the point.”exclaimed the strategist.

“Playing with ten men from the twentieth minute against a team like Nacional is not easy. I would like to emphasise the courage we showed. It wasn’t that the defence looked slow, it was that they had one more player. With one less man and with the score against us, we had to at least try for a draw. With ten men we played a decent match against a great rival.”he concluded.