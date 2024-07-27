Actions continue Betplay Dimayor League. Next Sunday, July 28, Alliance FC will be measured at Millionaires in it Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadiumin a match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament.
The Vallenatos They come from falling in front of the Deportivo Cali by the minimum of Fredy Monterowhich means they remain at the bottom of the table without any points. On the other hand, the Ambassadors They come from having lost 1-2 the early match of Matchday 4 against National Athleticdespite the annotation of Danovis Bangueroalthough they suffered a double expulsion, since they were left without the goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda at minute 19 and Leo Castro at 88′, finishing eighth in the table with four points.
The last time both teams faced each other, it ended in a 1-1 draw. The team from Valledupar opened the action with a goal from Andres Renteriabut John Largacha sealed the score.
When? Sunday, July 28
Where? Valledupar, Colombia
Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau
Schedule: 17:30 hours (Colombia)
The duel can be seen through Win+ Football.
After the team’s defeat, the coach Hubert Bodhert and the player Ruben Manjarres They attended the press conference to express their opinions on what happened.
One of the frequently asked questions had to do with the referee’s performance. Jhonatan Ortizwho did not have a good performance and was criticized by both the local and visiting bench, where those from the sugar club claimed an alleged handball Leonardo Saldana which they asked for as a penalty, while on the Alianza side they claimed a contact of the ball on the elbow of Onel Acosta.
“Indeed, I went to talk to the referee because they lose between two or three minutes reviewing the last play, so I told him that if they are losing two or three minutes, he should replace them because there was still one minute left to play and if they spend it doing reviews, I think that should be replaced.”the helmsman indicated.
Finally, the coach added that his team played an outstanding match, but unfortunately they are still missing the final touch to send the ball into the back of the net, a situation that has left them with a scoreless record in the first two league games.
Goalie: Carlos Mosquera
Defenses: Edison Garcia, Jesus Figueroa, Pedro Franco, Efrain Navarro, Leonardo Saldana
Midfielders: Jair Castillo, Ruben Manjarres, Edwin Torres, Andres Renteria
Forward: Misael Martinez
Substitutes: Jesus Munoz, Marlon Torres, Royscer Colpa, Mayer Gil, Isaac Camargo, Pier Graziani, Diego Mendoza
In a press conference after the defeat against National Athleticthe technician Alberto Gamero He regretted the final result and highlighted the bravery of his players against a great rival. And despite the controversies, he avoided talking about the refereeing, although he acknowledged his discomfort with the celebration of the match. Alfredo Morales in the second goal of the Purslane.
“It wasn’t easy to be losing after nine minutes, a sending off after 19′ and having to rethink the game. What happened was in line with what we thought. The only one we had left was 1-4-4-1, but we had to try to do it with the players we had on the pitch to make just one change. I think that (Leo) Castro on the right and (John) Cordoba On the left they kept their two full-backs. They had superiority inside. We tried to bring out a midfielder like (Jovani) Welchbut we also wanted to have the mindset that with (David Silva and (Felix) Charrupi We were going to have control. We took a risk and the risk paid off because we did something very difficult, which was to tie the game. Then we lost the point.”exclaimed the strategist.
“Playing with ten men from the twentieth minute against a team like Nacional is not easy. I would like to emphasise the courage we showed. It wasn’t that the defence looked slow, it was that they had one more player. With one less man and with the score against us, we had to at least try for a draw. With ten men we played a decent match against a great rival.”he concluded.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Danovis Banguero, Delvin Alfonzo
Midfielders: Felix Charrupí, Jovani Welch, Jhon Córdoba, David Silva
Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Santiago Giordana
Substitutes: Alvaro Montero, Daniel Giraldo, Daniel Mantilla, Kevin Palacios, Sergio Mosquera, Juan Ramirez, Jhon Largacha
Alliance FC 0-1 Millonarios
