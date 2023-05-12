By the date 19 of the Colombian Soccer Opening Tournament National Athleticsecond in the competition’s placement table, will visit next Sunday Oil Alliancewhich is in sixth position and will seek to be able to discount units from one of its direct rivals.
The team that will be local will seek to recover after the defeat against Millonarios by 3 to 1, while the “Green” arrives in good shape for the victory in the previous day, 2 to 0 against Independiente Santa Fe, for the postponed matchday 13 We review all the previous one.
When and at what time will the match between Alianza Petrolera vs Atlético Nacional take place?
The meeting will be next Sunday, May 14, 2023, with the following times:
Hours: 8:20 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:20 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 6:20 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Where will the match between Alianza Petrolera vs Atlético Nacional be played?
The commitment will take place at the Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium.
Broadcast channels and online streaming?
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
How did they come out in the last 5 games between the two?
Oil Alliance: 0 wins
Ties: 1
Atlético Nacional: 4 victories
Probable lineups?
Oil Alliance: dodgy; Navarro, Franco, Ospina and Saldana; Florez, Orozco and Manjarrés; Mojica; Torres and Acosta
National Athletic: Wed; Roman, Zapata, Castro, Banguero; Palace, Deossa, Solis; Candelo, Pabon, Duke
Forecast of the match between Alianza Petrolera vs Atlético Nacional?
Due to current affairs and history, I believe that Atlético Nacional will prevail, 2-0.
