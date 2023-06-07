One of the most anticipated games of the day in the Colombian league is between National Athletic and Oil Alliancetwo historic clubs from the coffee country will face each other with the intention of winning and thus improving their position in the table.
Atlético Nacional comes from winning in its visiting game against the Águilas Doradas by a score of 1-0, adding 35 points and positioning itself in third place in the Apertura.
For its part, Alianza Petrolera beat Deportivo Pasto by the slightest difference and reached 30 units, reaching sixth place in the competition.
Undoubtedly, a game in which emotions and goals are expected, due to the intense rivalry they have maintained over the years.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: J. Chunga
Defenses: E. Navarro, L. Ospina, P. Franco, L. Saldaña
Media: R. Manjarrés, F. Flórez, L. Angulo, H. Mojica, E. Torres
Forward: A. Rodriguez.
Goalie: K. Wed
Defenses: Y. Candelo, J. Aguirre, C. Zapata, J. Torres
Media: N. Deossa, N. Palacio, S. Gomez
Forwards: O. Perea, B. Palacios and D. Pabón.
alliance 0-2 Athletic.
#Alianza #Petrolera #Atlético #Nacional #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply