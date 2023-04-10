The fight not to be relegated tightened this Sunday, with Alianza Petrolera’s 3-1 victory against Santa Fe, in the last game of the day on date 12 of the 2023-I League.

The team led by Hubert Bodhert was the only one of the five most committed to permanence that was able to win this round, a result that keeps it out of the red zone.

However, the margin of error is less and less for Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali, who could not win on this day: those from Manizales drew 1-1 at home with one of the teams that would go to B today, Unión Magdalena .

Deportivo Cali is also experiencing many problems, which did not go beyond a goalless draw against La Equidad and now only has a five-point advantage over Alianza, with 28 dates remaining to define the relegation.

It should be remembered that to determine the teams that fall to B, the points of the last three years are taken into account, without counting the home runs and the finals. The average is obtained by adding all the points and dividing them by the total number of games played.

In the case of Unión Magdalena, which returned to A last year, only the points from 2022 and 2023 are counted. For their part, Huila and Boyacá Chicó only add and divide by what they have achieved this year.

The Boyacá team, with a great campaign, also has two games pending, against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta and against América in Tunja.

This is the relegation table

On date 13, Huila will receive Millonarios this Tuesday, Once Caldas will visit La Equidad en Techo on the same day, Unión Magdalena will face Pereira on Wednesday in Santa Marta, Cali will play at the Atanasio Girardot against Medellín and Alianza Petrolera will close the day on Friday at home, against Jaguares.

