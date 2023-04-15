Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation

Alianza Petrolera thrashed Jaguares 3-0 this Friday in Barrancabermeja. Pablo Bueno, Luis Miguel Angulo and Santiago Orozco scored the goals for the team led by Hubert Bodhert.

Alianza established itself among the top eight of the championship, in its game corresponding to date 13: He reached fifth place, with 20 points, and has a pending match against Millonarios in Bogotá.

Alianza shook the relegation table: it went to Once Caldas

But the victory has other implications and sets off alarms in Neiva, Santa Marta, Manizales and Cali. Those from Barrancabermeja move away from the red zone and this Friday surpassed Once Caldas in the relegation table.

Alianza Petrolera will visit Once Caldas on Tuesday in Manizales, a result that could further complicate the issue for the Whites: if they lose that game and Huila defeats Pasto on Monday in Neiva, Pedro Sarmiento’s team will be in the relegation zone.

The result also complicates Deportivo Cali, which this Saturday will host Unión Magdalena in Palmaseca and today has Alianza breathing down its neck. If Cali loses and the Aurinegros win, Jorge Luis Pinto’s team would fall one more position in the relegation.

It should be remembered that relegation in Colombia is defined by the sum of the points in the round-robin phases of the last three years. In the case of the recently promoted, their average is obtained by counting only the points and games since they arrived from B.

The two with the worst average are relegated to the second division and those who arrive from the promotion tournament will start from scratch in 2024.

