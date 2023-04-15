Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation


close

Junior

Junior vs. Oil Alliance.

Photo:

JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior vs. Oil Alliance.

The 3-0 victory against Jaguares, this Friday, revolutionized the table of permanence.

Alianza Petrolera thrashed Jaguares 3-0 this Friday in Barrancabermeja. Pablo Bueno, Luis Miguel Angulo and Santiago Orozco scored the goals for the team led by Hubert Bodhert.

Alianza established itself among the top eight of the championship, in its game corresponding to date 13: He reached fifth place, with 20 points, and has a pending match against Millonarios in Bogotá.

See also  Kylian Mbappé and the message, after losing the World Cup in Qatar

Alianza shook the relegation table: it went to Once Caldas

But the victory has other implications and sets off alarms in Neiva, Santa Marta, Manizales and Cali. Those from Barrancabermeja move away from the red zone and this Friday surpassed Once Caldas in the relegation table.

Alianza Petrolera will visit Once Caldas on Tuesday in Manizales, a result that could further complicate the issue for the Whites: if they lose that game and Huila defeats Pasto on Monday in Neiva, Pedro Sarmiento’s team will be in the relegation zone.

The result also complicates Deportivo Cali, which this Saturday will host Unión Magdalena in Palmaseca and today has Alianza breathing down its neck. If Cali loses and the Aurinegros win, Jorge Luis Pinto’s team would fall one more position in the relegation.

Photo:

Instagram Once Caldas

It should be remembered that relegation in Colombia is defined by the sum of the points in the round-robin phases of the last three years. In the case of the recently promoted, their average is obtained by counting only the points and games since they arrived from B.

See also  Union Magdalena vs. Millionaires, live: follow the development of the match

The two with the worst average are relegated to the second division and those who arrive from the promotion tournament will start from scratch in 2024.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alianza #Petrolera #left #Caldas #Deportivo #Cali #alert #relegation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lotto on Saturday (04/15/2023): The winning numbers are here

Lotto on Saturday (04/15/2023): The winning numbers are here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result