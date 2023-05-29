With a downpour in between that interrupted the game for more than an hour, Atlético Nacional and Alianza Petrolera drew 1-1 this Sunday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The result leaves the surprising team from Barrancabermeja at the head of group A, with four points, thanks to the 5-3 win against Águilas Doradas on the first round of the semifinal home run.

Nacional, for its part, stumbled in its stadium and will have to recover those points outside of Medellín, in search of its goal of getting the 18th star.

The match was interrupted in the 19th minute, when the playing field conditions of the Atanasio Girardot stadium were very bad due to heavy rain, just as it had happened 24 hours before in Rionegro, in the game between Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pasto, which is part of the same group.

Carlos Ortega stopped the game between Nacional and Alianza due to bad weather. See also Viera challenges Jarlan to kick the penalty: 'He missed his chance' Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Before the interruption, Alianza Petrolera had taken the lead in minute 5, after a cross from the right by Edwin Torres that found Luis Miguel Angulo well off. His shot was somewhat flawed, but it took effect and so the ball went over goalkeeper Kevin Mier to make it 0-1.

After an hour and ten minutes of interruption, the Atanasio drain worked and Nacional found the tie with a goal from Jarlan Barrera at 27, nine minutes after the restart.

Barrera was fortunate that a ball fell in the area after Pedro Franco tried to reject. The ball bounced off Luciano Ospina and left the Nacional player one on one with the goalkeeper José Luis Chunga.

On the next date, Thursday, Alianza Petrolera will visit Pasto (6:15 pm) and Nacional will receive Águilas Doradas (8:30 pm).

SPORTS

