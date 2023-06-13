Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional tied; everything will be defined in the last date

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional tied; everything will be defined in the last date


close

Oil Alliance vs. National Athletic

Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Photos by Jaime Moreno / Courtesy of the Atlético Nacional Press Office

Petroleum Alliance and National Athletic.

A Nacional player was sent off and two goal plays against Alianza Petrolera were annulled.

Alianza Petrolera could not with one more man during the second half and ended up drawing goalless against Atlético Nacional, in the last game of the penultimate date of the home runs.

Nacional and Alianza tied in Medellín

Petroleum Alliance and National Athletic.

Photo:

Photos by Jaime Moreno / Courtesy of the Atlético Nacional Press Office

Hubert Bodhert’s team, the best local in the tournament, had a way to beat Nacional to take a step on its way to the League final, but it failed. In fact, in the last breath of the game it was Nacional who was able to go up, but the aim was not fine.

Petrolera had two goal plays annulled. Édier Ocampo was sent off for Nacional at 46′.

Alianza Petrolera and Nacional were in the same situation with which they began the day. Those from Barrancabermeja, first in the group, due to goal difference. Those of Medellín, second.

Now, on the last date, A. Petrolera will visit Águilas Doradas. Nacional will receive Deportivo Pasto at home.

ADVANCE

