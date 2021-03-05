The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, was expelled from the Alianza País political movement. Some of the reasons given by the training are the president’s absence from formal sessions and what he considers a distribution of power granted “illegitimately” to representatives of other political parties.

The decision of the Alianza País (AP) party to expel Lenín Moreno, current president of Ecuador, took place after the political party did not accept the voluntary resignation presented by the president.

AP did not accept that Moreno left the party considering that the movement had already opened a process for his “expulsion” since last February 26.

“The national leadership of Alianza País has learned (…) the resignation of the militant Lenín Moreno Garcés and in this same meeting it has decided not to accept it because a file was in progress against him that, after due process, has determined his expulsion as a militant and, therefore, the dismissal of his position in this political organization, “says the AP statement.

In the note, AP also considers that Moreno “left the political leadership of the movement abandoned, by attending formal sessions just a couple of times in 4 years”, and also “by failing to comply with the government plan and illegitimately distributing power to representatives from other parties that did not have a work agenda consistent with the popular commitment acquired at the time of taking office as president ”.

On February 7, the AP nominated Ximena Peña as a candidate for the Presidency, but the candidate barely achieved 1.54% of the vote.

On his Twitter account, Peña assured that Moreno was seeking to leave the party “to avoid his expulsion.” “Today he disaffiliates and tomorrow he will flee the country. Now AP begins a deep purification and restructuring that will rescue our political identity with women, young people and new faces, “he added.

After learning about the process against him, Moreno, who will end his term on May 24, presented a request to resign from the movement on Tuesday, in a request made through the National Electoral Council (CNE), which notified the party group.

On Tuesday, Peña posted on Twitter the CNE document with the president’s “request for disaffiliation / resignation” of the party he founded with former President Rafael Correa.

Alianza País was created in 2006 by Moreno and Correa. A year later the division between correistas and morenistas took place, and the former created a new formation, called the Citizen Revolution.

With EFE and local media