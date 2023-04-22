Pablo Sabbag celebrates his goal with his teammates this Thursday. Jorge Saenz (AP)

A club anchored in a district called La Victoria had gone 30 games without winning in the most competitive club tournament in South America. A club used to waiting: it went 18 years without winning a championship. But above all a club shaken by tragedy: in 1987 he lost his team in a plane crash. The Ventanilla sea swallowed him up. In its 122-year history, Alianza Lima has known brief joys and prolonged bitterness. His followers are fully aware of this. But he has also suffered a condition that did not do him justice in the last decade: being immense in Peru and seeing himself dwarfed every summer in the Copa Libertadores.

Since March 27, 2012, when they beat Nacional from Uruguay 1-0, Alianza Lima has recorded six draws and 24 losses in this championship. Each game made the wound deeper. Disputing the Libertadores more than a new opportunity for amendment ended up being an ordeal. Until this Thursday, at Defensores del Chaco, in Asunción, when after 4,055 days the curse was cut and they won 2-1. And against which rival: Libertad, the leader of Paraguayan soccer, a team that had only lost once this year and that was preceded by the feat of beating Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte.

This Alianza Lima version 2023 did not want to settle for being the current two-time champion of Peruvian soccer. He prepared himself to escape from this spell. He hired two defenders with a past in the Bundesliga: the Argentine Santiago García and Carlos Zambrano, a courageous defender who when he raises his elbows less is impeccable. He signed the 10 of the Peruvian team, Christian Cueva, who until he gets fit will have a reserved place on the bench; as well as Gabriel Costa, a Uruguayan nationalized Peruvian who a few months ago was the winger of the Chilean Colo Colo. He also signed two Colombians: Andrés Rifle Andrade, a midfielder who once shone in Mexico’s America and Pablo Sabbag, a striker from Barranquilla of Syrian descent who had alternated in the Portuguese and Argentine leagues.

Three of those mentioned did not jump onto the Defensores del Chaco grass. García was injured in the warm-up, Cueva is still not in optimal football rhythm, and Costa had a muscular ailment. And yet he did it. The reason is that everyone feels part of a team, even the most questioned supporting actors such as Aldair Rodríguez, an attacker with very few goals who made headlines last year for fracturing the tibia and fibula of a River Plate defender. It was Rodríguez, who at the dawn of the second half, won his marker’s back, thanks to a remote-controlled pass from Rifle Andrade, entered the Paraguayan area and defined as a billiard player in a corner.

Six minutes later, Aldair himself took advantage of a ball to put the second with a bitten shot. In the stadium, the nearly a thousand Alianza supporters who flew in from Peru and traveled by land from Argentina broke out. His voice resounded like an echo among the few local fans. But the Argentine referee Facundo Tello went to VAR and annulled it for an alleged foul by defender Pablo Míguez. Immediately, Guillermo Salas, Alianza Lima’s coach, put his fingers to his temple, emulating Ricardo Gareca, the Argentine who led Peru’s return to the World Cup after 36 years. You had to keep a cool head.

After all, an eleven year old horror movie deserved its share of suspense. Minutes later, the Libertad coach, Daniel Garnero, sent two posts with 80 years of experience onto the field: forwards Roque Santa Cruz (41) and Óscar bamboo Cardozo (39), two old foxes who shone in European football in their youth. The slogan was clear: if he had not been able to below, with the ball dominated, perhaps above, with a header. The Alliance defense was not intimidated, especially goalkeeper Ángelo Campos, who by then had drowned out several cries of goal.

In the midst of this uncertainty, the visitors put together a not-so-showy play and the ball reached Pablo Sabbag’s left-footed foot, who hit it first, giving him a parable very similar to those goals that are seen —and envy— in the Premier League. Alianza’s bank embraced wildly, and half of Peru too.

The referee Facundo Tello, who was determined to seek prominence in this story, gave six minutes of extra time. At 91 it had an effect: Míguez’s hand and a penalty. He bamboo Cardozo discounted with an unattackable missile. Due to the delay, Tello gave an additional two minutes not suitable for the faint of heart. But Alianza Lima knew how to handle it and resisted to crown a historic night. In the television broadcast, the Alliance chants from Asunción were filtered almost as a vindication. Alianza Lima, the owner of the most shameful streak in the Copa Libertadores, is the leader of Group G with four points, along with Atlético Paranaense, the runner-up in 2022. It always dawns.

