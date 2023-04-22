Deportivo Cali He continues on the ropes, in a frank fight to get away from the relegation zone, which became his great priority, since in the League he is in the penultimate place in the table and a while ago he resigned his aspirations. Today the team from Cali has a key game against Alianza Petrolera, which is also fighting not to fall into the red zone. They face each other at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium, from 4:10 pm, with Win Sports TV, in a match on date 15.

Deportivo Cali managed to take a breather that is not much use for now, after beating Unión Magdalena 2-1 in Palmaseca, a result that took them out of the uncomfortable bottom of the League table and now has them with 12 points. But the panorama continues to be very complex for the sugar team, which in the relegation table is only two points ahead of Alianza, its current rival in a key game for both of them.

Jorge Luis Pinto, coach of Deportivo Cali.

On the previous date, Cali showed signs of a slight improvement, but needs to consolidate a recovery that will allow it to avoid the relegation zone, which is currently a latent threat. After the victory against Unión, coach Jorge Luis Pinto stated:

“Feel good, I can’t feel good, that’s for sure. I have a responsibility both for the club and for the whole world, the fans and for myself. We are not well, we won, we are happy, but we are not well and in that we feel the responsibility “.

Deportivo Cali will have as a novelty the return of right-back Aldaír Gutiérrez, after paying a penalty for accumulating yellow cards. Paraguayan forward Gustavo Adrián Ramírez could be another novelty, already recovered from a blow. “I did not come here to be thirteen or twelve, and that mortifies me, but that also makes me happy,” added Pinto after the recent victory.

On the other side is Alianza Petrolera, which has a great campaign, since of the last four games it has won three games, the most recent against Once Caldas 1-2 at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales, on the previous date when the team’s bar local invaded the field. Alianza marches in the upper part and wants to qualify, for which it will seek a new home victory today.

