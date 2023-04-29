SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Aliansce Sonae approved this Friday the distribution of 293 million reais in dividends to shareholders, according to a statement sent to the market.

The total amount corresponds to R$0.51 per share, but the payment will take place in two tranches of 146.4 million reais, that is, R$0.26 each share, on May 24 and July 26, said the administrator. of shopping malls.

“The value of the dividends will not be updated between this date and the date of their payment, and shareholders holding company shares at the end of April 28 are entitled to the dividend,” added the document.

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas)