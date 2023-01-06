Aliansce Sonae and BRMalls communicate the consummation of the combination of the companies’ businesses. This Friday, the trading of shares issued by BRMalls on B3 under the ticker BRML3, as announced by the companies on December 19, ended.

The companies will continue to dedicate themselves to their activities, maintaining Aliansce Sonae’s registration as a publicly-held company and the listing of its shares on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, making BRMalls a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae, according to a material fact. released.

With the consummation of the operation, the shares issued by BRMalls will no longer be traded on the Novo Mercado segment of B3 and the necessary measures will be taken so that its registration as a publicly-held company is converted from category “A” to category “B” and maintained while the other securities issued by it are in circulation.

“Aliansce Sonae will inform you in due course of the procedures related to the auction and payment of any fractions of shares resulting from the consummation of the operation”, the document also says.