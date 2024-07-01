The family of student Alia Hassan Hassan Darwish, from Ras Al Khaimah, received the news of her third place among the top students in the elite track at the state level, with great happiness and joy.

Alia told Al-Emarat Al-Youm: “I dedicate my success to my family, who supported me greatly throughout the school year and provided me with all the means to pave the way for success.”.

Alia aspires to be a pioneer in the field of physics, as she will complete her university education at Khalifa University in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, majoring in physics. She thanked the management of Al-Humham School for Girls and its teachers..

She added that her result came after her great care to follow up on her lessons first hand, and despite the difficulties and challenges she faced during the school year, she overcame all obstacles to excel with diligence, hard work and perseverance in studying.

Alia expressed her thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, for their unlimited support for male and female students and their keenness to provide an integrated educational environment that encourages excellence and innovation..