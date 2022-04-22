A few more years e Alia, the electric air taxi of the Beta startup that has already raised 796 million dollars in investments, could receive the authorization to carry out the first flights. The go-ahead from the US federal aviation body could in fact arrive as early as 2024: different Amazon and the US military are hoping for it, the first because it intends to use them to transport packages quickly and with delivery a few hours after the order, and the second to transport military, experts and equipment. In short, a real gem of the mobility of the future, which is tempting to many companies.

As recalled by today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera, Alia boasts a wingspan of over 15 meters, a flight range of 400 kilometers, a maximum speed of 278 km / h and a battery that recharges in about 50 minutes. The transport capacity of this electric air taxi arrives up to 6 cubic meters of packages or 5 passengers, in addition of course to the pilot. We are talking about an electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing, which requires a simple “vertical” to carry out its maneuvers in the various airports. Everything seems ready for the mobility revolution, also because Alia is certainly not the only project of this type that aims to become legal: there are over 250 in fact, the electric air taxis currently registered and awaiting tests or already final approval, for a total investment that in the last decade alone has reached 6.5 billion dollars.