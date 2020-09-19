Alia Bhatt likes to spend as much time with her family as she does with her friends. Photos with his friends on social media are proof of this. On Friday, Alia shared a throwback photo on an Instagram and congratulated her best friend Akanksha Ranjan on her birthday. Now the cake cutting video of Alia’s best friend on social media is going viral on social media.

In this video where Akanksha is seen cutting the cake. Alia is capturing this happy moment of him. Alia, who is seen in a casual dress, is celebrating the birthday of her best friend with her gang. Let us tell you that Akanksha Ranjan has made her Bollywood debut with Netflix film ‘Gilti’. The film featured stars like Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh and Tahir Shabbir. Alia Bhatt was spotted during the screening of the film. Later, Akanksha had told that the ‘Road-2’ actress was crying after watching the film.

Talking about the workfront, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Road-2. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.