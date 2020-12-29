Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gone to Jaipur to celebrate Christmas with their family. Recently, the two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Taking a break together, the two chose Jaipur to celebrate New Year and not Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen with their family. Mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara were also spotted at the airport.

Recently, the families of both have shared the story on their Instagram account. Posting in the story, he wrote, ‘We have all reached the place. Along with celebrating New Year, also shared the photo. Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well as Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared the story on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo with her mother on Instagram Story and wrote, ‘Preparations begin for celebrating new year’. Apart from this, he also shared a video clip. Rajasthan roads are seen in the video. In Riddhima’s next story, she is seen enjoying the party.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also shared a video. In which he also appeared to enjoy the party. Let me tell you, due to the cold weather in Rajasthan, everyone gathered together to enjoy the Born fire.