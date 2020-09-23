Alia Bhatt’s fans are excited to see her once again on the big screen. Alia’s next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was to be completed by last summer. However, this was not possible due to lockdown and monsoon. According to the latest media reports, the shooting of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ can start in October.

According to a mid-day report, Alia Bhatt may return on the sets of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in October and shoot the first solo scene. According to reports, the solo scenes would require very few crew members, so the makers would shoot the first solo scenes and then other scenes. It is being said that Alia is going to return to the film set in October, in such a situation the set is also being sanitized. As of now, there is no date fix for the shooting.

A report was quoted by sources as saying – ‘In the Corona era, the makers will shoot Alia Bhatt and scenes which require less people. Some cheat shots will also have to be taken, which will be corrected through VFX later. It is being told that the makers do not want to compromise on the scenes of the film, so all the big scenes of the film will be shot later.

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was to be released in theaters on September 11, 2020. However, shooting of the film could not be completed in time due to Corona virus epidemic. Now fans are waiting for the new release date of the film. As of now the makers have not officially confirmed the release date. Apart from this film, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Bahubali’ fame director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR.