Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has returned from Ranthambore. Actually, she went to Jaipur for New Year Celebration with her family and Ranbir Kapoor’s family. Now Alia Bhatt has shared the post on Instagram, sharing some beautiful memories. Alia has shared a video, in which she is seen enjoying a jungle safari.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Happy new journey, safe travels.” Significantly, many photos of the Bhatt family and Kapoor family vacations are becoming viral on social media. The family of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is also seen with them.

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, shared some pictures of Ranthambore while giving vacation updates. Selfie photos of Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were revealed.

Ranbir Kapoor gave this statement on marriage with Alia

Ranbir Kapoor had said, ‘I think we would have been married by now if Corona’s crisis had not come, but I do not want to miss this opportunity by saying anything. I want to achieve this goal soon in my life. Alia Bhatt also reached the Christmas party organized by the Kapoor family last week. After this, Ranbir Kapoor also reached an event organized by Bhatt Family. Both the stars have been in relationship since 2017. However, on the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May 2018, both of them accepted their relationship.

Since then, the two have often been seen in family functions. Ranbir Kapoor has been openly talking about his relationship. Both are currently working for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. The film is set to release in 2021. It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the Bollywood couples who are very much discussed and often seen by the photographers.