Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt was trolled extensively after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress recalled on Friday when people used to be kind. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a face mask.

He captioned the photo and wrote, “Throwback when the mask used to be skincare and people were kind.” In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a mask lying on a sheet lying on the grass.

Actress Alia Bhatt is very active on social media. A large number of fans follow him on Instagram. 49.9 million users are following Aaliyah on Instagram. From time to time, Aaliya gets to know her fans through pictures and videos. So far, over 10 lakh likes have been found on this picture, which surfaced on Instagram.

On Instagram, Alia’s picture has also been commented on by her mother Soni Razdan, Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu, actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khattar along with their best friend Akanksha Ranjan. Alia’s fans are giving him a love reaction on a picture surfaced on social media.

Talking about the workfront, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Mumbai. After finishing the shooting of this film, the actress will work for the film ‘RRR’.

